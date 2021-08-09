Galaxy Z Flip 3 leaks leave nothing left for Samsung

Although it isn’t worse than previous smartphone leaks, Samsung might be fuming over the recent flood of unofficial information about its upcoming foldable phones. The company has reportedly been trying to crack down on those leaks, perhaps without much success. As proof, the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s complete specs have just recently been published, unofficially of course, and now it’s the Galaxy Z Flip 3’s time to spill all the beans even before Samsung gets the chance to go on stage.

Unlike the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, which somehow qualified as the Galaxy Z Flip 2, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a true upgrade in every sense of the word. Inside, you have the latest Snapdragon 888, for example, though it retains the 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage option. That’s not the only thing that has changed, of course, and its external shows the even big picture, almost literally, too.

Samsung has expanded the Galaxy Z Flip 3’s Cover Display to a 1.9-inch 512×260 AMOLED screen, up from the 1.1-inch 300×112 of its predecessor. That larger screen comes in handy not just for viewing notifications but also for using the external cameras for selfies. On that note, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 also doubles the main cameras, now comprised of two 12MP sensors for wide and ultra-wide cameras, respectively.

That said, WinFuture also notes a few things that might disappoint those looking for a premium phone in the Galaxy Z Flip 3. There is still no microSD card slot, as expected, but there is no support for WiFi 6 either. Samsung does add an IPX8 rating, which means the foldable phone is waterproof but not dustproof.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be announced on August 11 and is expected to launch a week or two later. The rumor mill has put a 1,099 EUR price tag, which matches earlier speculation of lower prices for at least this foldable phone.