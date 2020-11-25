Galaxy Z Flip 2 reportedly delayed, modest Galaxy S21 outlook

Samsung hasn’t had a stellar 2020 but, then again, nobody did, perhaps not even Apple. It has started to move things around to compensate for some losses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the economy and businesses, which also included moving around its timetables. Its biggest and most drastic change is believed to be the Galaxy S21’s early launch next year. It turns out, however, that it may be a solo debut as the Galaxy Z Flip 2 is now reportedly being delayed beyond the first quarter of 2021.

This year saw the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip alongside the Galaxy S20, the latter of which reportedly saw very disappointing numbers. To its credit, the coronavirus may have been largely to blame and served to magnify the excessive features and prices of Samsung’s flagship. Next year will be different and it seems that Samsung will be adopting a different strategy to avoid repeating this year’s events.

According to the latest word from Korean media, the next foldable clamshell won’t be debuting at Samsung’s 2021 Unpacked event which, if other rumors are accurate, would be around mid-January. The Galaxy Z Flip 2’s launch is being pushed back after the first quarter of the year, with March being the absolute earliest possible time. This is perhaps to allow the Galaxy S21 to enjoy the spotlight uncontested, at least not by its own cousin.

As for the Galaxy S21 itself, the same report claims that production will start next month in order to meet that late January launch date. However, it also claims that Samsung is only producing an initial batch of 6 million units. That total encompasses the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra models, as well as their color variants.

Those aren’t encouraging numbers and Samsung might be trying to play it safe next year. Demand for the Galaxy S20 was reportedly quite low compared to the Galaxy S10 last year, which, in turn, was also lower than its predecessor. Whether spreading out the launch dates will work in Samsung’s favor remains to be seen but the price and features of the Galaxy S21 will be bigger factors to consider. And those aren’t looking too encouraging either, at least based on leaks.