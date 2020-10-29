Galaxy Z Flip 2 might launch on time after all

There are already some rumors floating around for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 but whispers about Samsung’s other foldable phone seem to have fallen quiet. The last we heard about what should be called the Galaxy Z Flip 2 was back in May, though there was one quick word that dashed hopes it would be coming early next year. Now the same source that broke that disappointing tip is now giving fans of the foldable clamshell some hope, saying that the Galaxy Z Flip 2 will be launching next Spring after all.

DisplaySearch’s Ross Young previously said, based on his sources, that the Galaxy Z Flip was being delayed to Q3 of 2021. The timetable has apparently changed and now Samsung is reportedly targeting a Spring 2021 date. It won’t be launching with the Galaxy S21, though, which is expected to debut in late January.

Young also says that he is impressed with the upgrades it will get but unsurprisingly doesn’t even drop a hint about those. Rumors on the Galaxy Z Flip 2’s features have been pretty slim at this point with many simply listing out wishes rather than insider leaks.

The Z Flip 2 will not be launched with the S21, but it will be launched in the spring. I am impressed with the upgrades it will get. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 28, 2020

One speculation months ago came from a patent, which is never a reliable indicator of a new feature. That patent suggested Samsung was looking into how it could cram more cameras while also enlarging the small external display. That said, there’s really not much Samsung can do in that space other than increase anyway.

Hopefully, the Galaxy Z Flip 2 will actually be more “complete” than the first Galaxy Z Flip earlier this year. While not exactly bad, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G that Samsung launched last July felt more like what the OG model should have been right from the start. That said, there is also definitely some room for a more affordable foldable phone and a clamshell form factor seems to be the more likely candidate for that.