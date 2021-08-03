Galaxy Watch 4 specs leaks leave no stone unturned

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 have been leaked to death, but those aren’t the only ones coming next week. The Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic are also set to share the spotlight, and now it’s the smartwatches’ turn to get a massive leak that spills all the beans. We’ve already seen the design that’s expected for Samsung’s first Wear OS smartwatches, but now we also hear about the admittedly impressive things that will make it tick.

In terms of outward appearances, Samsung will be launching two models of the Galaxy Watch 4, each with two size options for a total of four variants. The two are virtually similar except for the rotating bezel exclusive to the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The largest 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic also has a larger 1.36-inch display, while its 44mm Galaxy Watch 4 counterpart only has 1.19 inches, both sporting 450×450 pixels that surpass their predecessors.

There was already some talk about other upgraded specs, like the 5nm Samsung Exynos W920 chipset paired with 1.5GB of RAM and a rather generous 16GB of internal storage. It has your typical wireless connectivity features, including NFC and optional 4G LTE support. It’s both IP68 and MIL-STD-810G certified, making them reliable companions regardless of lifestyle.

Premium smartwatches these days are nothing without health sensors, and the Galaxy Watch 4 series won’t be lacking in that regard. In addition to the usual heart rate tracking and blood oxygen level monitoring, the smartwatch will also feature technologies like ECG and PPG for heart rhythm and blood pressure monitoring. New to this generation, however, is a “BIA” sensor that will supposedly measure your body fat index, or at least an approximation of it.

The Galaxy Watch 4 series is definitely shaping up to be one interesting wearable, especially because of the software it will run. It is, of course, no secret by now that it will be Samsung’s first Wear OS smartwatch and the first version of Wear OS with a custom One UI on top. If all things work out as planned, this could be a game-changer in the smartwatch market, especially if Google follows through with its Wear OS 3 rollout.