Galaxy Watch 4 launch date revealed in Amazon Canada leak

Most of the leaks for Samsung’s next batch of devices have focused on its foldable phones. There is, however, just as much interest in its next smartwatches, mostly because of the fusion of Google’s Wear OS platform and Samsung’s One UI experience. There have been a few leaks and rumors here and there, but it seems that we’ve been treated to what could be the closest thing to official details. All thanks to a clerical error over at Amazon Canada.

It isn’t unusual to hear retailers jumping the gun and publishing details ahead of schedule. Some even actually sell upcoming devices accidentally, giving the world a full view of the products prior to their official debut. Amazon Canada quickly corrected the situation and pulled out listings for the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, but not before some managed to extract all the relevant information from those pages.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic might overshadow its sibling because of the way it brings back, well, the classics. In addition to an Android-based operating system, the smartwatch also flaunts the Samsung-exclusive rotating bezel. Coming in a stainless steel body and two size options, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic was listed at 428 CAD ($340) for the 42mm model and 464 CAD ($370) for the larger 46mm.

Given those features, the Galaxy Watch 4 might look like the economy version of the two, one that doesn’t come with that rotating bezel. It also comes in smaller sizes of 40mm and 44mm, but the hardware features are identical to the Classic variants. The Galaxy Watch 4 was noted to cost 310 CAD ($250) and 347 CAD ($280) for those sizes.

Perhaps the most important detail that Amazon Canada accidentally spilled is the August 27 availability of these smartwatches. It is highly likely that Samsung’s other new products, particularly the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, will also launch on that date, around two weeks after the Unpacked 2021 event on August 11.