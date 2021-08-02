Galaxy Watch 4 Classic leak gives a tiny sneak peek of Wear OS 3

Samsung’s Unpacked 2021 event in a few days won’t just be about its two new foldable phones, even if they are indeed the highlights. There will be other products to be announced as well, most of them are accessories to go along with the phones. The Galaxy Watch 4 might be the more interesting one because of what it’s promised to bring. A new pair of hands-on photos not only show how the Classic version of the smartwatch will look but also how the UI might appear.

It’s a very tiny sneak peek because both photos from 91mobiles only show parts of the setup process. It’s still a bit telling, however, since the UI elements are noticeably different, at least compared to traditional Wear OS aesthetics. This is Samsung’s Tizen skin over Wear OS, a first for both wearable platforms.

As for the smartwatches themselves, they pretty much confirm previous leaks, at least as far as unofficial confirmation goes. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, in particular, will come in Silver and Black colors and a couple of size options. The smartwatch will have two physical buttons, top and bottom, that are the typical flat design.

Although it can’t be seen from static photos, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic also features a physical rotating bezel rather than a capacitive one. This feature will be absent from the “regular” Galaxy Watch 4, which has been leaked to be the sportier variant of the two.

Interest in Samsung’s next smartwatches rose thanks to confirmation that it will be running Wear OS underneath instead of the company’s homebrew Tizen OS. As far as specs go, the smartwatches are also expected to push the envelope of what these wearables can pack inside when it comes to processors and memory. How this amalgamation of two wearable operating systems will work remains to be seen, and, fortunately, we won’t have to wait long for it.