Galaxy Watch 3 specs sound almost too familiar

Samsung is expected to unveil its next-gen wearables in a few weeks, ahead of the expected August 5 debut of the Galaxy Note 20. Although we’ve heard nothing revolutionary about the company’s next smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 3 is still sparking some curiosity due to its return to an older rotating bezel design. But while it externally shares that trait with its Galaxy Watch OG predecessor, it apparently shares more of its DNA with the Galaxy Watch Active 2.

The unusual name almost hints at that, choosing to go with the number three to suggest continuity with the Galaxy Watch Active 2 while dropping the “Active” part. On the outside, it would suggest this would be a successor to the first Galaxy Watch but, as some say, it’s the insides that count. And in that regard, it will sound almost like the Galaxy Watch Active 2 in a different body.

SamMobile’s exclusive points to two models coming in 41 mm and 45 mm sizes, one with a 1.2-inch screen and the other a 1.4-inch screen just like last year’s Samsung smartwatch. The batteries are rated at 247 mAh and 340 mAh, respectively, the latter again like the Galaxy Watch Active 2. The 1GB RAM, however, sounds a bit disappointing compared to the 1.5GB from last year’s wearable.

The Galaxy Watch 3 will also share the same health features, especially the novel blood pressure monitor and ECG sensor. Of course, the availability of those features will still depends on government approval.

All in all, the Galaxy Watch 3 sounds like a Galaxy Watch Active 2 in a smaller and presumably classier form, ditching the latter’s sporty design for something more formal. That could, of course, be what some buyers have been waiting for and its arrival could be well-timed for the slow rise of smartwatch sales this year.