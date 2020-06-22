Galaxy Watch 3 leaks again and now Samsung needs just one more thing

The Galaxy Watch 3 may not be Samsung’s most anticipated upcoming device – that distinction belongs to the next Galaxy Note – but the upcoming wearable has still been the subject of several leaks over the past few weeks. Today the watch is making yet another unofficial appearance ahead of its reveal, and though this leak doesn’t tell us too much, it does show us what the watch’s interface looks like.

The leak comes from TechTalkTV on Twitter, which posted a series of five images of the watch’s face today. In the first image, we see the app launcher, with many of Samsung’s stock apps forming a ring around the outer edge of the display. From there, we dive into the settings menu, with subsequent images in the leak showing off a bunch of different options.

Exclusive: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 pic.twitter.com/jkFYH84I6P — TechTalkTV (@Mr_TechTalkTV) June 22, 2020

If you’ve used a Samsung wearable before, the settings menu should seem very familiar, with submenus devoted to apps, sounds, permissions, Samsung Health, reminders, and storage. This leak isn’t anything too Earth-shattering, but as SamMobile points out, this is one of the only times we’ve seen the Galaxy Watch 3 with its display on, and this leak seems to confirm that Samsung is rolling with an updated version of Tizen OS for this release.

Samsung is expected to reveal the Galaxy Watch 3 at some point next month. Previous leaks have suggests that the Galaxy Watch 3 will come in two different models: 41mm and 45mm, which offer 1.2-inch and 1.4-inch displays, respectively. The watch will feature a rotating bezel and offer health tracking capabilities like a heart-rate monitor, sleep tracking, an ECG, and blood pressure monitoring.

So, while this new leak doesn’t give away a lot of information, there isn’t a very much that’s left to the imagination concerning the Galaxy Watch 3 – aside from an actual release date, of course. As always, take these rumors and leaks with a grain of salt, but with Samsung expected to reveal the watch next month, it shouldn’t be long before we learn which leaks were accurate and which weren’t.