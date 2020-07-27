Galaxy Watch 3 leaked on video ahead of Unpacked reveal

After a number of leaks, we’re getting the chance to see Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 on video today. Samsung is widely expected to announce the Galaxy Watch 3 at its Unpacked event on August 5th, alongside the Galaxy Note 20, which will serve as the show’s headliner. Today’s leak leaves little to the imagination when it comes to the Galaxy Watch 3, as we get to see the device actually in-use.

The video was published by TechTalkTV, which says it obtained it from an unnamed source. The video runs just under three minutes when we don’t count TechTalkTV’s opening, and much of it focuses around an unseen user navigating through setup. That means we get to see the pairing process with a phone as well as the on-device setup process.

The video’s first big reveal is the fact that the Galaxy Watch 3 features a rotating bezel, which was missing from the from the Galaxy Watch Active 2 but present in the original Galaxy Watch. The Galaxy Watch 3 is said to come in two different case sizes – 41mm and 45mm – with the 41mm watch and its 1.2-inch display featured in the video (the 45mm watch has a 1.4-inch display).

TechTalkTV lists a bunch of specifications and features for the Galaxy Watch 3 rapid fire in this video. The watch will reportedly be capable of tracking blood pressure, heart rate, and ECG. It’ll also be capable of surviving as long as 10 minutes in up to 50 meters of water, though if it’s submerged in a full 50 meters of water, actually finding the watch might be a bigger concerning than its waterproofing.

Toward the end of the video, we get to see a side-by-side image that compares the Galaxy Watch 3 to the Galaxy Watch Active 2 and the 45mm Galaxy Watch, and it’s safe to say that the Galaxy Watch 3 looks the most like a traditional watch. We’ll be covering Samsung’s Unpacked event as it happens right here at SlashGear on August 5th, so be sure the check back here on the day of for more about the Galaxy Watch 3.