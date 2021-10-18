Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra might be a limited edition product

Given the ongoing global chip shortage, it’s almost a miracle that Samsung is still able to throw that many smartphones at the market at its usual rate. Of course, it can’t do so forever as long as that situation lasts, and it might finally feel the crunch with its next batch of devices. There are already disappointing rumors regarding the Galaxy S21 FE, which might still be launched in January, and some troubling concerns regarding some Galaxy S22 models. It seems that the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra might be another victim but, curiously, from a different kind of supply and production problem.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra admittedly sounds almost too good to be true. It seems positioned to beat Apple to the punch with a large-sized pro tablet that could really replace a laptop, at least in size. According to rumors, that will be made possible with a 14.6-inch OLED display that’s also capable of 120Hz refresh rates.

Unfortunately, that very same selling feature might also be the cause of the tablet’s premature downfall. According to a rumor hailing from South Korea, that display apparently has a poor yield rate and disproportionately high production costs. In other words, it would incur losses rather than profits if Samsung were to make many such displays.

That is apparently why Samsung will be cutting back on how many Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra units it will be producing, at least according to the tip. Even worse, the company will supposedly stop production as soon as the limited initial supply runs out. Not a very encouraging production outlook for what could be a killer tablet.

The giant-sized Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is also expected to come with 12GB of RAM and a whopping 12,000 mAh battery pack. The high-end slate is also the perfect test bed for an Exynos 2200 with AMD rDNA graphics tech, which could also be one factor for its limited availability. The Galaxy Tab S8 tablets were expected to launch this year, but perhaps due to the chip shortage and production issues, it might instead debut alongside the Galaxy S22 phones in February.