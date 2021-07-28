Galaxy Tab S8 leaks have one disappointing detail

Although Android tablets still do exist, their numbers have dwindled considerably, especially those coming from notable manufacturers. Samsung remains the torchbearer for these slates, launching tablets across all tiers year after year. Next year won’t be any different, and the rumors about the Galaxy Tab S8 trio sound pretty promising. Unfortunately, those also bring one disappointing rumor for those hoping that Samsung’s next pro-level tablets will run on its best Exynos silicon yet.

Samsung’s own Exynos processors have had a tumultuous past few years, going up and down in popularity and performance. After an almost embarrassing Exynos 990, Samsung tried to turn the ship around with a decent Exynos 2100. The upcoming Exynos 2200, however, could become the brand’s crowning glory, with AMD’s RDNA graphics tech showing promising figures in unofficial benchmarks.

That powerful processor is excepted to debut in an ARM-powered laptop first before coming to next year’s Galaxy S22. It won’t, however, be found in a device that may actually be a better fit for all that processing muscle. SamMobile’s sources claim that the Galaxy Tab S8 series won’t be running on Samsung’s chip but on an upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 895 instead.

Still, the Galaxy Tab S8 series could have some things going for it, particularly in the battery department. For the first time, Samsung is expected to launch not two but three tablets under that name, with a 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra bearing a whopping 11,500 mAh battery. The 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S8+ will come with the same 10,090 mAh as its predecessor, which suggests that the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S8 base model will retain the same 8,000 mAh battery.

Tab S8+ SM-X806x 10090mAh

Tab S8 Ultra SM-X906x 11500mAh — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 27, 2021

The Galaxy Tab S8 series is believed to be scheduled for an early 2022 debut, perhaps alongside the Galaxy S22. That said, the global chip crisis could put a damper on those estimates, and the tablet could end up launching far later than hoped.