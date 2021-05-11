Galaxy Tab S7 XL Lite will be the odd name of a mid-range tablet

Samsung is one of the few device makers still manufacturing and selling tablets, at least under its own name. In fact, it litters the market with tablets that all start to sound and look the same, especially if you don’t note what year they were made. It seems that Samsung will be taking a very short hiatus from that and will be giving its next tablet a name that you might remember because of how almost ridiculous it sounds.

Depending on which rumor you refer to, Samsung may have two or three tablets coming, none of which are actually on the higher end of the spectrum. Aside from the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite that seems to have dropped off the rumor mill, there’s the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite and Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite that are suggested to be the budget versions of their premium namesakes.

According to SamMobile, however, the latter of the two will be bearing a completely different name. It will instead be called the Galaxy Tab S7 XL Lite, which sounds almost sounds like an oxymoron. It is, however, at least more descriptive in what it is.

Despite the name change, the Galaxy Tab S7 XL Lite’s expected specs remain the same, particularly the large 12.4-inch screen that justifies its “XL” moniker, just like the Galaxy Tab S7+ pictured above. It will be running on a Snapdragon 750G processor with 4GB of RAM, making it “Lite” indeed. That said, S Pen support and 5G options in some markets give it an edge over other mid-range tablets in that category, not that there are many “XL Lite” Android tablets in the market anyway.

The date for the Galaxy Tab S7 XL Lite’s debut is still unknown at this point but there’s still plenty of time before August. That’s when Samsung is now rumored to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy S20 FE and it probably doesn’t want this mid-range tablet to be overshadowed by those.