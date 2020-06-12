Galaxy Tab S7 renders look all too familiar

The Galaxy Note 20 might not be launching on its own in August even if the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live are now rumored to be coming next month already. In addition to two foldable phones, Samsung is also expected to launch its next premium tablet, the Galaxy Tab S7. Although details are still slim, these renders of the slate will surely make some argue whether it looks more like an 11-inch iPad Pro or a Galaxy Tab S6, and they might both be right.

On the one hand, the antenna lines, flat edges, and thin bezels will call to mind Apple’s latest pro tablets but, then again, that was the case with the Galaxy Tab S6 anyway. The Galaxy Tab S7 also looks a lot like the Galaxy Tab S6 in the basic design but, as they say, the devil is in the details.

For one, the dimensions given by Pigtou paint the picture of a thicker tablet, thicker than both the iPad Pro and the Galaxy Tab S6. Why that’s the case is still unknown but a 7,760 mAh battery could be part of the reason. The camera on the front has also been relocated to the top of the tablet, at least when held in landscape orientation, making it a better location for video chats.

The back of the tablet only has some subtle changes, like the seemingly shallower groove for the S Pen. The camera bump still houses two sensors and, for the first time, a flash, though there is still a possibility of a third camera there. After all, Apple might launch an iPad Pro with three cameras and Samsung will have to beat it to the punch.

As for the meat of the Galaxy Tab S7’s specs, that’s still unknown at this point but it wouldn’t be a surprise if it used the latest Snapdragon 865 with 5G. There is, however, also rumors that there will be two size options this year, mirroring Apple’s move, with a 12-inch Galaxy Tab S7+ also on the table.