Galaxy Tab S7 Lite, Tab A7 Lite might be on the way

Samsung just recently announced an update for the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ that might make some finally decide to grab one. If you’re still on the fence for one reason or another, however, you might want to hold off for a little while longer just enough to see what’s coming next. No, it won’t be a Galaxy Tab S8 yet, presuming that’s how Samsung will name its next flagship Android tablet. There might be, instead, two “Lite” tablets coming our way that may be a better fit for those with more constrained budgets.

It’s really not that much of a surprise that Samsung would be putting out a Lite version of the Galaxy Tab S7 just as it had done for Galaxy Tab S6 before it. What is a little bit surprising is that there is a Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, considering the Galaxy Tab A line is already lite in comparison. But that’s exactly what WalkingCat leaked, revealing how Samsung plans to market these more affordable tablets.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite’s defining feature will supposedly be its size and design. With an 8.7-inch screen and slim metal design, the leak suggests it will be possible to use it with just one hand. Whether it will be comfortable or even advisable, however, we’ll have to wait and see.

The Galaxy Tab S7 Lite is equally intriguing but in a different way. It is more like the Galaxy Tab S7+ with a 12.4-inch screen and, just like the pro tablet, also has 5G connectivity. Those are some high-end features for what is supposed to be a Lite tablet, not that we’re complaining.

Of course, it will still all boil down to the price, which we won’t know until at least June. Samsung will also likely skimp on other specs, perhaps removing S Pen support, in order to pull down the costs a bit.