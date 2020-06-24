Galaxy Tab S5e and Tab S4 LTE are finally getting Android 10

The talk is true. It seems that Samsung has really turned over a new leaf, at least as far as updates go. It may still not be as fast as its eternal rival Apple, it is no small improvement considering Samsung’s old practices. The company has just started rolling out Android 10 and its own One UI 2.1 to both the 2019 Galaxy Tab S5e and the 2018 Galaxy Tab S4 LTE variant where an older Samsung probably wouldn’t have even bothered updating one or both at all.

Of course, the tablets come with two years of software support, explicitly written in footnotes or otherwise. That has always been the case with phones and tablets for years but the old Samsung would be content pushing out minor security updates at best. Sometimes even just one year after the device launched.

It has been striving to do better, even if Android 10 is almost a year old by now. Then again, its other phones are also only now getting this very same update so we’re not really going to complain that much.

The Galaxy Tab S4 launched with Android 8.0 Oreo while the Galaxy Tab S5e ran with Android 9.0 Pie out of the box. While Android 10 brings full dark mode support and full-screen navigation gestures, One UI 2.1 adds Samsung’s own take on squircles and rounded rectangles for its user interface. It also added new Quick Share features, Samsung’s own Digital Wellbeing equivalent, and the June 2020 security patch.

The UK seems to be the first recipients of the Galaxy Tab S5e Android 10 update while the LTE variant of the Galaxy Tab S4 in France is getting dibs on the same. It might only be a matter of time, perhaps a few weeks for the update to trickled down to everyone.