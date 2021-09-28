Galaxy Tab A8 2021 leak hints at a large, entry-level slate

Samsung is perhaps one of the most prolific tablet makers in the market, even if Apple has the lion’s share there. It has many tablets still in the queue, including what might be the largest Android tablet in existence. While its strategy and naming for the high-end Galaxy Tab S series are straightforward and predictable, the rest of the company’s tablets are quite a mess. Take, for example, this upcoming Galaxy Tab A8 2021 that isn’t an 8-inch tablet but a 10.1-inch slate succeeding the Galaxy Tab A7.

There was a time when Samsung’s tablet naming schemes would at least hint at their screen sizes. Then again, there have also been times when the name didn’t indicate that all or, conversely, held a mouthful to be very, very specific (remember the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 2019 with S Pen?). Last year, Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab A7 with a 10.4-inch screen, and this year saw the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with an 8.7-inch display.

In that vein, the Galaxy Tab A8 that’s being leaked by 91mobiles is a successor of the Galaxy Tab A7, so it’s getting a 10.5-inch WUXGA (1920×1200) screen. Despite the size, however, this tablet might not even stand up to many of its Android peers in the market. Then again, it’s also clear that Samsung is aiming for a very specific, budget-friendly market.

Running the show will be a Unisoc T618 instead of the Galaxy Tab A7’s Snapdragon 662. There will be options for 3 or 4 GB of RAM and 32, 64, or 128GB of internal storage. The battery has the same 7,040 mAh capacity, and the 8MP main camera and 5MP front camera haven’t changed either.

The design of the Galaxy Tab A8 2021 is pretty much your typical entry-level affair, with big bezels on all sides. At least it does still have a headphone jack and will apparently boast quad-speakers with Dolby Atmos branding. Considering the Galaxy Tab A7 was launched in September last year, the Galaxy Tab A8 2021’s debut might just be around the corner.