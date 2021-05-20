Galaxy Tab A7 Lite specs all revealed in newest leak

A lot of attention has been given to the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite or Galaxy Tab S7 FE, depending on which rumor you subscribe to, probably because of how close it is to the premium Galaxy Tab S7. Not everyone will be interested in such a big or potentially expensive tablet and might appreciate that there is also a Galaxy Tab A7 Lite coming with a smaller size, lower specs, and, hopefully, a more accessible price tag as well.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite definitely falls in line with the Galaxy Tab A series, most of which have smaller screen sizes. In this case, that comes in an 8.7-inch LCD with a resolution of 1340×800. That’s good enough for 720p content and its 2MP front camera seems to be made to match that.

Inside will be an octa-core MediaTek MT8768x. This comes with 3GB of RAM and 32 or 64 GB of thankfully expandable storage. The 5,100 mAh battery can be charged via USB-C with quick charge capabilities. That actually sounds pretty mediocre given its size but, again, the tablet is meant for the budget-conscious consumer in the first place.

As for that wallet-friendly price tag, WinFuture says it will be around 150 EUR, roughly $180, for the base Wi-Fi-only model. There will also be an LTE model though the price will reportedly be only a bit higher. The leak, unfortunately, doesn’t have anything on potential launch dates.

That said, there are some rumors that Samsung has a June event just for its tablets. Yes, plural. That will include the aforementioned Galaxy Tab S7 FE and possibly a Galaxy Tab S7 XL Lite. Which ones will actually end up being announced is anyone’s guess at this point.