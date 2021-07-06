Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) is getting Android 11 early

Samsung’s Android update performance has been a point of contention among Android users throughout the years, but the company has been turning over a new leaf recently. Monthly maintenance updates arrived monthly, even if belatedly, and the company has been making bold promises regarding its support timeframe. Of course, actions speak louder than words, and it seems that it is proving itself once again with the Android 11 update for the entry-level Galaxy Tab A 10.1 from 2019.

There are two notable achievements in this surprise update. Based on Samsung’s own timetable, the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 is supposed to get One UI 3.0 with Android 11 in August. Why it decided to do so a month early is an unexpected but very welcome surprise.

Even more impressive, however, is that Samsung is pushing the update to a device that doesn’t exactly strike one as being powerful enough to run Android 11. With an Exynos 7904 processor and only 2GB of RAM, the upgrades that both One UI 3.0 and Android 11 will bring to the tablet will most likely push the slate to its limits.

Those upgrades revolve around the new user experience that One UI has brought to the rest of Samsung’s Android portfolio. On the Android side, it includes features like one-time permissions, chat bubbles, new smart home controls, and improved stock Samsung apps.

The latest update is rolling out to select markets where the models SM-T515 and SM-T515N are available. The One UI 3.0 Android 11 update also comes with the June 2021 patch. Given the age of the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) and the fact that this is its second major Android update, this is also the last version bump it will be getting. That doesn’t mean it won’t be getting any updates anymore, but those will be limited to security patches and bug fixes.