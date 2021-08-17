Galaxy S22 with AMD-powered Exynos 2200 might be hard to find

Those who have no love for foldable devices might be looking forward to what Samsung has planned for its flagship next year. That is especially true for those curious about what AMD will bring to Samsung’s family of Exynos chips. There are some expectations that the Exynos 2200 will bring about a massive improvement that might even begin to rival Apple’s A14 Bionic. Unfortunately, those interested in seeing that for themselves might be a bit disappointed by rumors that most Galaxy S22 models will be using a Qualcomm Snapdragon instead.

Samsung and AMD announced their partnership way back in 2019 and the idea of an Exynos chip with AMD graphics technology has been floating around for some time. Samsung finally confirmed that its next flagship chip would indeed bear some Radeon IP, making it a fit for the next premium Galaxy phone. That might be the case, but it won’t be how most are expecting it.

According to some insider sources from South Korea, the majority of Galaxy S22 models will be using the upcoming Snapdragon 898 instead of the Exynos 2200. That is being attributed to production issues resulting in low yields. The Exynos-powered models will be launched in only a few markets, excluding South Korea.

The latter could prove to be another scandal in the making. Samsung once sold only Snapdragon-powered models in its own home market, which suggested a lack of confidence in its own Exynos chips. Given how high-profile the Exynos 2200 is expected to be, not having it available in South Korea could be a devastating PR blow to Samsung’s silicon business.

The tip also says that the Galaxy S22 will be skipping the under-display camera, which is probably for the best. The current implementation in the Galaxy Z Fold 3 looks mediocre at best, and Samsung probably requires some more R&D to fix those first-gen flaws.