Galaxy S22 Ultra case renders reaffirm S Pen slot theories

While the Galaxy S22 and S22+ seem doomed to fail based on leaks and rumors, the Galaxy S22 Ultra might be Samsung’s ticket to success in 2022. Although it will bear a close resemblance to the Galaxy S21 Ultra, it might just have a critical feature that has been missing in all of Samsung’s 2021 flagships. In addition to support for the S Pen, Samsung might finally be giving the stylus’ fans what they want, as “confirmed” by these latest batch of images of Galaxy S22 Ultra cases.

These renders, which are, of course, all still unofficial, could give hopeful buyers some relief after a recent set of dummy units surfaced a few days ago. Such units are supposed to give accessory makers an idea of a phone’s design, which would then be used by the likes of case makers to ensure a snug fit. That dummy unit, unfortunately, didn’t show the S Pen slot that’s expected to be on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Fortunately, that’s not the end of the story just yet.

Gizmochina has now published a few renders and images of upcoming cases for the upcoming phablet, and, lo and behold, there is indeed a hole at the bottom for the S Pen. It’s on the same side as the silo on the Galaxy Note 20 last year, which moved to the left of the USB-C port after years of being on the right side (no pun intended).

Other than that, the renders offer nothing new aside from the “confirmation” of the P-shaped camera bump. This marks an immediate departure from Samsung’s Contour Cut Camera design of this year’s flagship series, even though the Galaxy S22 and S22+ are expected to still bear the same appearance. Which design looks better is ultimately a matter of taste.

The presence of an S Pen slot in the body of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, however, won’t come without a price. The largest and most expensive of Samsung 2022 premium phones could end up with a smaller battery than its 2021 predecessor, though it wouldn’t be out of place considering the whole series is rumored to get a battery downgrade across the board.