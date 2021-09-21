Galaxy S22+ specs leak almost reveals the entire confusing picture

With no “normal” flagship scheduled for the rest of the year, Samsung fans might be looking forward to next year’s Galaxy S22 for their next upgrade. Samsung has traditionally been offering three Galaxy S models every year, and next year won’t be so different. What might be different, however, is how Samsung will spin the Galaxy S22 because, as far as recent leaks go, it seems to be taking one step forward and a few steps back, putting the line at risk for another disappointing year.

There was already some talk regarding the Galaxy S22+’s smaller battery, downgraded from 4,800 mAh on the Galaxy S21+ to a rumored 4,500 mAh. It won’t be alone, though, because the base Galaxy S22 is also getting a smaller battery next year, or so the sources claim. It turns out this might be due to the two phones getting smaller physically as well.

The Galaxy S22 is reportedly stepping down from 6.2 inches to 6.1 inches, and now there’s also talk that the Galaxy S22+ will follow suit. LetsGoDigital still isn’t convinced, but other sources claim that the “Plus” model will have a 6.5-inch display, whereas its predecessor was 6.7 inches big. That display won’t have an under-panel sensor (UPS) like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, though, and will stick to an Infinity-O punch-hole cutout. Sadly, it will also stick to a 10MP front camera as well.

The cameras on the back will be getting some upgrades, starting with the 50MP ISOCElL GN5 as the main sensor. There will still be a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, but the telephoto shooter will use a 10MP sensor this time. While that sounds like a downgrade, it will at least have 3x optical zoom instead of 3x hybrid zoom only.

Samsung might justify the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ batteries with the smaller displays and sizes, but it might not sit well with consumers either way. The phones will get more powerful hardware inside, and user demands will also grow. Hopefully, these rumors will be a bit off the mark, just like with the Apple Watch Series 7 design, or Samsung might be facing another difficult year as far as Galaxy S sales go.