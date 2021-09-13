Galaxy S22 camera specs leak, sales predictions cautiously optimistic

The Galaxy S22 has been going around the rumor mill for quite some time, and the impressions seem to be a bit mixed. Aside from the Exynos 2200 processor expected to be available in a select few markets only, not much about the upcoming Samsung flagships sound incredibly exciting. The latest word on the phones’ cameras seems to emphasize that point by showing how it’s pretty much the same deal as the Galaxy S21 series earlier this year, albeit with some small differences.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra has been rumored to retain its main 108MP camera, and this tip given to The Elec reaffirms that theory. The key difference is that the 12MP ultra-wide camera will be getting OIS this time along with that primary sensor. The two telephoto cameras are also getting upgraded with 12MP sensors, but the 10x and 3x zoom will allegedly remain the same.

The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ still have only three cameras, one of which might be a new 50MP RGBW sensor. The ultra-wide sensor remains at 12MP, while the 12MP telephoto camera does get a 3x optical zoom upgrade. In all three models, the front cameras remain the same at 40MP for the Galaxy S22 Ultra and 10MP for the other two, suggesting there will be no under-panel sensor (under-display camera) next year.

Samsung is expected to kick off mass production in November with a launch scheduled for January, ending a long drought of a Galaxy S series flagship. The report, however, says that the parts industry isn’t that hopeful about Galaxy S22 shipments, expecting the phone to fare only a little better than the Galaxy S21 series this year. That’s not saying much, considering the disappointing figures that the Galaxy S21 had.

In the meantime, Samsung plans to fill the gap with the Galaxy S21 FE. That Fan Edition version of the Galaxy S21, however, has met several hurdles along the way and might even be dead on arrival. There is still no solid date for its launch, but the latest rumors put it sometime in October.