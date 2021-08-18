Galaxy S22+ battery might take a step back in size

It is almost expected that every new smartphone generation improves on the previous one, usually with upgraded specs. Unless there was a big problem in an older model, that usually means bigger, better, or more hardware. There are times, however, when companies inexplicably backtrack on something and use a less impressive component for a next-gen phone. That might be the case with the Galaxy S22+ and its battery, which, when taken together with other rumors, paints a rather disappointing picture.

The Galaxy S21+ this year came with a large 4,800 mAh battery. Although not the biggest for its generation, it was only 200 mAh shy of the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s generous 5,000 mAh pack. One would expect that the next Galaxy S series would have a bigger or at least similar battery capacity, but that might not be the case.

According to GalaxyClub, a certain Samsung EB-BS906ABY battery is heading to the SM-S906, believed to be the model number for the Galaxy S22. The battery’s capacity is rated at 4,370 mAh, which means it could get an advertised typical capacity of 4,500 mAh. Either way, it’s a huge step down from the Galaxy S21+ and actually puts it on the same spot as the Galaxy S20+ from last year.

Of course, Samsung could squeeze out more life from a smaller battery through software optimizations and more power-efficient processors. It still doesn’t look good on paper, though, especially with Samsung also downgrading the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s battery. Hopefully, this Galaxy S22+ battery downgrade is offset by some other new feature or perhaps a slimmer and lighter design.

The Galaxy S22 series is expected to ditch the under-panel camera, for better or worse. There might also be more models using the Snapdragon 898 than the highly anticipated AMD-powered Exynos 2200. The Galaxy S22 seems to be off to a rough start as far as expectations go, but it’s honestly too early to judge it at this point.