Galaxy S22 and S22+ telephoto zoom cameras to get an important upgrade

Depending on which aspect you look at, the Galaxy S22 series might be the best thing coming to Samsung or its biggest disappointment. The rumors around Exynos vs. Snapdragon chips, battery sizes, and cameras present a mixed bag of good news and bad news, but that’s also a bit typical months before a new Galaxy flagship is actually released. The Galaxy S22+, in particular, seems to be getting the short end of the stick, but this latest rumor might give buyers something to think about early next year.

The Galaxy S22 series is expected to debut the new AMD-fueled Exynos 2200, but rumors suggest that there will be more models using the upcoming Snapdragon 888 successor instead. It might also get a battery downgrade instead of an upgrade, which could be one of the biggest disappointments about it. Thankfully, the camera situation seems a bit more positive, presuming the unverified sources are on the mark.

According to GalaxyClub, Samsung will finally upgrade the Galaxy S22 and S22+ telephoto cameras. Since the Galaxy S20 series, the base and “plus” models have always maxed out with 1.1x optical zoom. Compared to the 3x and 10x zoom of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, it’s a very sad state of affairs.

Next year, however, the two phones will get a 3x optical zoom that will at least match what the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have. On that note, the most expensive model will still keep the 3x and 10x optical zoom trick Samsung used on the Galaxy s21 Ultra. In other words, all three Galaxy S22 models might have the same 12MP telephoto camera with optical zoom and the same 12MP ultra-wide camera, with the top-tier model getting an extra 12MP 10x zoom camera.

The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ have also been leaked to use a new 50MP RGBW sensor, leaving the Galaxy S22 Ultra with the same but slightly improved 108MP main camera. While these do sound like much-needed upgrades, Samsung might need to do better if it wants the Galaxy S22+ to stand out and be worth buying.