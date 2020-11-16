Galaxy S21 specs leaked in full, including dual telephoto cameras

The Galaxy S21 will be an interesting release, though not exactly for the best reasons. It will be launching more than a month earlier than normal and some early whispers hint at a very incremental upgrade compared to the Galaxy Note 20. Now a few more pieces of the puzzle are falling into place, almost completing the picture. The Galaxy S21 trio will definitely be a mixed bag and the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s features could make the other two sound a bit disappointing.

At long last, we’re finally hearing confirmation of three Galaxy S20 models, in line with Samsung’s release last year. At least that’s based on the nearly complete information that Android Police was able to gather, leaving very little left to the imagination. While there are some obvious upgrades, other specs don’t sound so different from this year’s Galaxy S flagships.

It is almost certain that the Exynos 2100 CPU has more powerful performance than the Snapdragon 875, and European consumers finally laughed. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 15, 2020

All three will be powered by a Snapdragon 875 or an Exynos 2100 and, according to @Ice universe, Samsung’s chip may have finally been able to catch up with Qualcomm. The similarities end there, however, but they differ in more than just the sizes. Actually, the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ really differ only in size, 6.2 and 6.7 inches, respectively, as well as in battery capacities. In all other aspects, they’re nearly identical, including the FHD+ resolution, which is disappointing for the Plus model. While the specifics may differ, it also seems that Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ have the same triple cameras as the Galaxy S20, at least in megapixel count.

The narrative is very, very different when it comes to the 6.8-inch Galaxy S21 Ultra where Samsung seems to have pulled out all the stops. From a WQHD+ screen to a massive 5,000 mAh battery, to a next-gen 108MP main sensor to a rumored S Pen compatibility, this is clearly what Samsung wants its 2021 flagship to be. It even has two telephoto cameras, one 3x and another 10x, as weird as that may sound.

Galaxy S21 Ultra

3X 1/2.8" 10MP 1.22μm 2PD

10X 1/2.8" 10MP 1.22μm 2PD

Is the strongest optical zoom system known pic.twitter.com/jDh86FfV4t — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 15, 2020

That makes the Galaxy S21 Ultra its best and, consequentially, its most expensive. For reference, the Galaxy S21 Ultra launched with a $1,399 price tag. That, in turn, makes the other two practically flagships only in name but full of compromises in practice. It will definitely be interesting to see how Samsung will spin this positively in its very early event in mid-January 2021.