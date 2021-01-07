Galaxy S21 prices confirmed by a European carrier

We’re almost a week away from Samsung’s first big event of the year but there is almost nothing left to wait for other than official confirmation of the rumors and leaks of the past few weeks. Those have painted an almost complete picture of the Galaxy S21 trio, leaving almost no stone unturned. That even includes the prices for the phones, figures that have been more or less confirmed by one eager network operator in Belgium. Suffice it to say, it might be a bit of good news.

Going into those numbers straight away, the prices for the Galaxy S21 seem to start rather lower compared to last year’s Galaxy S flagships. The Galaxy S21, for example, starts at 849 EUR while the Galaxy S21+ goes for 1,049 EUR and the Galaxy S21 Ultra a still hefty 1,399 EUR. In contrast, Samsung launched the 5G versions of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra for 999 EUR, 1,099 EUR, and $1,349 EUR, respectively.

There is, however, one catch to those otherwise tempting prices. WinFuture notes that Belgian carrier Voo listed only the 128GB models for the Galaxy S21 phones. If rumors are correct, the Galaxy S21 won’t have any microSD card slot so users will be stuck with that storage for good. It would probably be more advisable these days to start with 256GB at least.

That said, those prices do cover the 5G models, unlike the Galaxy S20 that still offered 4G variants, depending on the market. Whether Samsung will follow a similar strategy this year is one of the remaining open questions we can still look forward to during the Unpacked event next week.

This year’s Galaxy S series could be interesting in a few aspects. The Galaxy S21 and its larger version, the Galaxy S21+, could be marketed as Samsung’s relatively more affordable options. In contrast, the company will most likely pour its attention and marketing resources on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which will have all the premium features Samsung could throw at it, including an external S Pen.