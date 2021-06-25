Galaxy S21 owners will likely wait a while for the Android 12 update

Recently Google launched the Android 12 beta. With the beta available, there are a lot of owners of Galaxy smartphones from Samsung that are probably excited to try the update on their device. While the Android 12 beta has launched, it’s expected to be a while before Samsung Galaxy users can get the new update.

Samsung doesn’t participate in the Google beta program for testing Android updates; it conducts its own testing. Adding to the delay is the fact that along with Android 12, Samsung will be launching One UI 4.0, which will be a major upgrade. The good news is, a rumor suggests that Samsung is already working on the Android 12 update for Galaxy S21 owners.

If the rumor is true, that would mean Samsung is working on this update at least a month earlier than it did for the Android 11 update for the S20 last year. The rumors suggest that Samsung is already hard at work on the Android 12 One UI 4.0 update. There’s the potential that assuming these rumors are true, Samsung may plan to launch the next update relatively early.

While Samsung may be working on the update earlier than it worked on updates in the past, it isn’t expected to launch One UI 4.0 beta for the Galaxy S21 before the end of the year. Looking at past upgrades, the beta is most likely to launch this October. That would suggest the beta being available for the public by the end of December or very early in 2022.

In other Galaxy S21 news, earlier this week, we mentioned that a new firmware update has begun rolling out in the US that aimed to address some serious issues encountered with the smartphones. The update was supposed to fix serious issues, including camera lag and device overheating.