Galaxy S21 FE reportedly delayed again, manual shows no microSD slot

With the Galaxy Z foldables having just launched and the Galaxy S22 still a few months away, Samsung Galaxy fans are left with no other high-end option this year except the Galaxy S21 series. Some, however, might have been looking forward to 2021’s Fan Edition, but they might have to do a bit more waiting. According to sources, the Galaxy S21 FE might have been delayed again, and when it does come, it might be missing a feature that could leave some hopeful buyers a bit disappointed.

Although they did well in reviews, there are reports claiming that sales of the Galaxy S21 series were lower than the Galaxy S20’s figures. Usually, Samsung tries to recuperate in the second half of the year with a Galaxy Note launch and a Galaxy Fan Edition. Without a Galaxy Note 21, however, that responsibility now falls on the shoulder of the Galaxy S21 FE, which might already be off to a rocky start.

This year’s Galaxy flagship Fan Edition was, at one point, reported to have already been delayed due to the global chip shortage. Now industry sources are claiming that production of the phone will only start in September. That, in turn, suggests that actual availability could be delayed by up to four months.

In the meantime, SamMobile got hold of the Galaxy S21 FE’s manual, revealing almost all its features. These include support for Wireless DeX, a triple camera system, and Samsung Pay. Noticeably missing is any mention of a microSD card slot, which was available in last year’s Galaxy S20 FE. It also notes that the phone won’t come with a charger in the box, bringing it closer to the new tradition of high-end phones.

The delayed launch puts the Galaxy S21 FE precariously close to the Galaxy S22, while the missing features and accessories also remove things that fans might have been hoping for in a special edition made for them. Unless Samsung offers it at a compelling price point, the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition could be dead on arrival, which means even more chips are wasted on a poorly selling phone.