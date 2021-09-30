Galaxy S21 FE references are vanishing from Samsung’s websites

When Apple announced that it would no longer launch the AirPower wireless charging mat, it probably wished it could rewrite history and stop the product from even being mentioned in the first place. Samsung would have probably been in the same boat had it announced the Galaxy S21 FE, only to realize too late that it wouldn’t be able to sufficiently supply the demand for it anyway. Fortunately, that announcement hasn’t happened yet, and the company might be trying to erase evidence of the phone’s existence to avoid having to confirm its cancellation.

The Galaxy S21 FE had a troubled beginning and seems like it will have a troubled end without seeing the light of day. Repeatedly delayed due to bigger industry-wide problems, the affordable Galaxy S flagship was at first reported to have finally resumed production. And then came news of how dismal the production turnout was, which didn’t bode well for what could be a popular smartphone.

Now it seems that it will never come to pass at all, with an unofficial statement from a company official saying that next month’s announcement has been canceled. That naturally led to the conclusion that the phone itself has been likewise canceled, though Samsung has launched phones without big announcements anyway. Now it seems that the company is silently rewriting what would have been an embarrassing point in its history.

According to SamMobile, support pages for the Galaxy S21 FE have suddenly disappeared from Samsung’s websites in different countries. These pages, which sometimes leaked the device’s manual, gave the most solid proof of its existence. It also confirmed some features or misfeatures, like the absence of a headphone jack and a microSD card slot.

This kind of silent backtracking sort of relieves Samsung of having to officially announce the cancellation of a product that has never been announced in the first place. It won’t stop some Samsung fans from being disappointed, especially those that either don’t want the Galaxy Z Flip 3 or can’t afford the next Galaxy S22. The Galaxy S21 FE’s cancellation will only make the Galaxy Note’s absence this year more poignant and will likely raise questions about the company’s strategy to recover next year.