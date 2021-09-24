Galaxy S21 FE production might be in better shape now

Companies that regularly make consumer products, especially consumer electronics, often try to hit a certain window of time for launching new products. This window is determined by multiple factors, including market “seasons,” pacing with other products from the same company, and competitors’ schedules. Missing that window of opportunity can send ripples that affect not only the company’s profits but also those of its partners, especially manufacturers. That’s why it’s critical for Samsung to get the Galaxy S21 FE out stat, which will hopefully be easier now that it has reportedly addressed its production problems.

The global semiconductor shortage has forced some manufacturers to re-evaluate the production schedules and volume. But instead of cutting short some of its entry-level and mid-range phones, Samsung apparently chose to sacrifice the Galaxy S21 FE instead. Although it didn’t cancel it entirely, the rumor mill was filled with insider tips that the phone’s production was halted, leading to a delayed launch.

Even when production finally resumed, word on the street is that Samsung has so far produced only 10,000 units of a phone that’s expected to launch next month. A new report from South Korea, however, claims that mass production is now underway and that the phone is expected to launch within the last quarter of the year. The question in most Samsung fans’ minds is whether it’s too little too late.

Any launch later than October puts the Galaxy S21 FE too close to the Galaxy S22 launch, expected to be around January. With the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ models expected to be smaller this time around, the Fan Edition might have some tough competition. Of course, if Samsung gives it a tempting price tag, it could still manage to make some sales.

The Galaxy S21 FE plays a strategic role in Samsung’s lineup and is even more critical this year. The absence of a Galaxy Note 21 hasn’t been filled by the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and this hopefully affordable flagship would make up for it in terms of sales numbers. That is, of course, if Samsung manages to produce enough of it to meet the expected demand.