Galaxy S21 FE production has reportedly resumed

It’s no longer a secret that Samsung’s next big event will shine the spotlight on its foldable phones, especially since it officially revealed the theme for Unpacked 2021 next month. There will be other products to be announced there as well, like Samsung’s first Wear OS smartwatch, but the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will undoubtedly take up the majority of the attention. One expected device, however, might not make it in time for the event, but those more interested in the Galaxy S21 FE might get their hopes up with this latest rumor.

The Galaxy S21 FE was shaping up to be quite a tempting Samsung flagship. Priced lower than the base Galaxy S21 model, the “Fan Edition” would still offer the essential features of Samsung’s 2021 racehorse, albeit with some compromises in materials and hardware. Unfortunately, recent insider tips reveal that the phone might be Samsung’s biggest casualty in the ongoing chip supply shortage.

Initially expected to debut alongside Samsung’s third-gen foldables, the production of the Galaxy S21 FE was reportedly put on hold due to that shortage. That would mean that the phone would come late or, in the worst-case scenario, even canceled. Fortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

According to Roland Quandt, the Galaxy S21 FE’s production is back on track. Of course, that still leaves a few questions unanswered, such as the actual launch window for the phone. Then again, last year’s Galaxy S20 FE also had its own independent journey separate from the Galaxy Note 20. Samsung could still announce it next month at Unpacked but with a launch date set for later in the year.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE production is now officially back on track. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) July 26, 2021

The bigger question, however, is the phone’s market availability. Recent rumors point to a very limited launch in the US and Europe, hurting its chances of success. There’s also the rumor of a switch to Exynos chips, though that could also mean a wider availability in other markets where Samsung’s silicon is often found.