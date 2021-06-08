Galaxy S21 FE price leak is unexpectedly encouraging

Although it is hardly ideal, most of us have probably accepted the reality that each new phone is going to be more expensive than its predecessor, with very few exceptions. That’s especially true when the next-gen model sports more features or upgraded hardware, which is often the case for most phone series anyway. That’s why it sounds almost too good to be true that Samsung’s next Fan Edition phone might actually cost less than its predecessor, potentially making the Galaxy S21 FE one of Samsung’s most popular “normal” phones this year.

It seems that Samsung is getting the habit of launching Fan Edition phones which are supposed to be more modestly equipped versions of its flagship products. Although it hasn’t exactly confirmed its existence, there are already those expecting the Galaxy S21 FE to debut in about two months. Expectations and curiosities are further heightened by the absence of a Galaxy Note 20 FE since its namesake launched last year.

All we have for now, of course, are speculation, rumors, and insider tips but this latest industry talk revealed by the South Korea Herald could fan the flames of excitement further. According to the news outlet, the Galaxy S21 FE will sell for between 700,000 and 800,00 KRW, roughly $630 to $720 when directly converted. That’s a surprisingly low figure considering the Galaxy S20 FE last year launched for almost 900,000 KRW, around $810.

The price tag is even more surprising considering the rumored specs for the Fan Edition phone. These include a Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 processor, 5G connectivity, and a large 4,500 mAh battery. Corners will be cut, definitely, but it still sounds like quite a steal especially when you consider how close it would be to the base Galaxy S21 model in terms of specs.

If this rumor is true, Samsung is betting big on the Galaxy S21 FE standing in for the Galaxy Note 21 this year. Then again, there are also whispers that Galaxy S21 sales aren’t doing great and the phone could help offset the company’s losses. The Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be announced in August alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3.