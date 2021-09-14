Galaxy S21 FE launch might be near, Exynos 2100 model confirmed

The Galaxy S21 FE might be one of Samsung’s most troubled phones this year, and that’s before it even has the chance to launch. Designed to supplement the reportedly disappointing sales of the Galaxy S21 flagship, the Fan Edition has repeatedly been rumored to face production issues attributed to the global chip shortage. Those troubles might finally be in the past, and it seems that Samsung is close to launching this affordable Galaxy S smartphone, sadly with some disappointing points.

Just like the Galaxy S20 FE last year, this year’s Fan Edition will try to condense fan-favorite features down to the essentials to keep the price more accessible. That means compromising in some aspects while still keeping the things that defined the Galaxy S21 series, like its unique design. Fortunately, Samsung isn’t going to compromise on the processor running inside, at least in most markets.

The Galaxy S21 FE is expected to run on a premium Snapdragon 888, but there were rumors that it won’t be the case for all markets. Chip shortages have apparently forced Samsung to use its Exynos 2100 processor in some markets, something that Google itself has apparently confirmed. A listing in Google Play’s developer Console indicates a model with an Exynos 2100 and 8GB of RAM, and apparently, it’s headed for European markets.

S21 FE using Exynos 2100? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/SOWxAxGOoj — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) September 13, 2021

There have been numerous rumors of the Galaxy S21 FE’s delay, but the wait might finally be over. SamMobile spotted a quick start guide from Verizon, suggesting that the date is probably close. Unfortunately, that same guide confirms the absence of a microSD card slot, another favorite feature that Samsung was willing to cut off.

The Galaxy S21 FE has been leaked to a 6.5-inch screen that is now noted to have a 2009×1080 resolution. Other downgrades include the three cameras comprised of two 12MP sensors and one 8MP telephoto camera, though the latter does, fortunately, get 3x optical zoom. Given the late arrival and specs, the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition better have a tasty price tag, or it might be dead on arrival for some interested buyers.