Galaxy S21 display set flattens in leaks

The Samsung Galaxy S21 leaks began in earnest this week with with early renders, specifications, and hardware points of interest. Today we’re taking a peek at the latest in display glass panel design, starting with the number of machines the company will release and the two sorts of curve. The Samsung Galaxy S21 (also possibly called Samsung Galaxy S30) will have a display that’s more “2D” than it’s been in the very recent past, with the Galaxy S20.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 and Samsung Galaxy S21+ were both part of a three-part leak this morning, courtesy of Ice Universe. This cat generally has pretty great insight into the inner workings of Samsung’s strategy with future phones, and there’s little reason to believe he (or she) is not rolling correct on this bit of information in particular.

The three products in the Samsung Galaxy S21 (S30) series are designed with four sides of equal width. Among them, S21 and S21+ are 2D screens, and S21U is a curved screen. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 21, 2020

What we’re talking about here is the front pane of glass on the Galaxy S21 and the (plus) version of that same phone. The Galaxy S21 and S21+ will likely have a “flat” pane of glass – but with ever-so-slightly rounded edges. Not unlike what we see with the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+, Samsung will likely stick with a TINY curve instead of going completely flush with the edges.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra (one or more) will have a more curved display glass. That’s similar to what we saw with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra – not a waterfall design, but a curve that’s somewhere in between.

If the rendering of S21Ultra is correct, then it actually looks like this. pic.twitter.com/tfiMZDwxln — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 21, 2020

The Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra will likely be revealed in January of 2021 at a special earlier-than-usual event from Samsung. Samsung Galaxy S21 devices will likely have a release date in the first quarter of the year, with a range inside February if Samsung’s event-to-release patterns hold tight.

The Samsung Galaxy Note series seems to be the subject of some controversy in recent weeks as it’s suggested the Galaxy S and Galaxy Z (Folding) lines will overtake the S Pen device. Abandoning the brand Note isn’t likely – but the big release set of four or more devices – that’s probably not going to pan out in 2021.