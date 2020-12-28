Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ get their own massive leak

If the rumors are correct, we’re less than a month away from Samsung’s extremely early Galaxy S21 launch. But while the company is breaking away from tradition as far as its schedule goes, the leaks surrounding next year’s earliest premium phones definitely aren’t. After being treated to what may be the most complete Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G leak, the same source is giving away all the details about the Galaxy S21 and the larger Galaxy S21+ but not all of them might be good news for some fans.

It seems that Samsung will really be focusing on the Galaxy S21 Ultra as the flagship of early 2021 based not just on features but also on design. If Samsung’s premium models are distinguished by their curved edge screens, then the fact, at least based on WinFuture’s leak, that the Galaxy S21 and even the Galaxy S21+ will have flat screens is a bit telling. That said, there will still be minimal bezels though the phones will supposedly have a lower pixel density compared to the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ earlier this year.

Another point of difference from the Galaxy S21 Ultra will of course be the cameras. Despite the similar new design, there will only be three on both the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ and three will exactly be the same on both models. In terms of specs, these will mark only an incremental upgrade compared to this year’s Galaxy S series.

The European models of the Galaxy S21 series will, as usual, be running on an Exynos chip, this time the Exynos 2100 that may or may not be on the same footing as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. They will both have 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage, though there is no mention of higher memory options will be available. As for the batteries, the larger model will naturally have a larger 4800 mAh pack compared to the Galaxy S21’s 4000 mAh.

The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ seem to just be two sides of the same coin, one just larger than the other. They are going to be the budget options compared to the Galaxy S21 Ultra, though calling it “budget” would actually be inaccurate. The Galaxy S21 5G is expected to sell in Europe for 849 EUR while the Galaxy S21+ 5G will be going for 1,049 EUR.