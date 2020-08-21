Galaxy S20 update adds key Note 20 features: What you get

Samsung has released a new update for the Galaxy S20 that gives it some of the Galaxy Note 20’s features. This is nothing new for Samsung, as it’s been releasing updates like this after the launch of new phones for years at this point. In any case, Galaxy S20 users are getting a collection of new features today, ranging from camera upgrades to new features for Samsung Notes.

The camera upgrades add the Note 20’s Pro Video mode, allowing you to shoot video in 8K at 24 frames per second to give your videos more of a “cinematic look.” Pro Video mode allows you to record video in 21:9 aspect ratio and even lets you control the direction of your phone’s mic or use your Galaxy Buds as a lavalier mic.

We’re also seeing some new features launch inside Samsung Notes today. Audio Bookmark allows you to pair audio recordings with the notes you take, thereby allowing you to play the audio recording for more context when reviewing those notes later. The app will now also let you input and markup PDF files; save and sync your notes across smartphone, tablet, and PC; and add handwritten text to typed documents.

You can now also use your smart TV as a second display for your phone using Samsung DeX. When you do that, you can turn your phone into a touchpad that controls the second display with multi-finger gestures as well. We’ll also see the addition of a new feature that allows you to share your Wi-Fi login information with nearby Galaxy devices that are in your contact list, and finally, the Reminders app will now let you preset a time and location for the reminders you create.

So, there’s a wide-ranging collection of features landing on the Galaxy S20 today. Samsung says that these features will be rolling out to other devices gradually, including Galaxy S-series phones dating back to the Galaxy S9 and S9+, Note devices dating back to the Note 9, the Z Flip, Z Flip 5G, Fold, and Fold 5G. Samsung doesn’t give a timeframe for the update’s release on all of these devices, so here’s hoping that this roll out only takes a few weeks.