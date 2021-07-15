Galaxy S20 owners report failing displays just after a year of use

The screen is probably the part of the smartphone that gets the most wear and tear because it is always exposed to the outside world and is always in use. That these displays would eventually break is the inevitable future that many owners dread, but few probably expect that to happen in a little over a year. That is the rather unfavorable situation that a growing number of owners of Galaxy S20 series phones have found themselves in, with the premium flagship’s screens exhibiting severe issues for no explicable reason.

Display issues aren’t uncommon in smartphones, and Oneplus is perhaps one of the most unpopular in that regard. Even Samsung, however, fell victim to such problems with last year’s Galaxy S20 FE. Those touch screen bugs, however, were eventually fixed after repeated software updates, but no patch will probably fix these broken Galaxy S20 screens.

The first signs actually popped up back in May, when a Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G owner posted his issue on YouTube. The video showed patches of green clearly visible with a plain white background. The phone, however, started showing signs of trouble when the screen started to flicker months earlier.

That instance went under the radar, but a growing number of disappointed Galaxy S20 owners are raising their voices to complain about somewhat similar problems. Although the manifestations differ, certain elements like scan lines and green tints appear to be common traits. All the affected owners insist that the phones have never been dropped or scratched accidentally.

The problems seem to plague the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra more than the base model, and, unfortunately, no one has come up with an explanation yet. Even worse, the only recourse seems to be replacing the screen, with all the costs and inconveniences that it would entail. Samsung has yet to respond to these complaints.