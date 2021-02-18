Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20 One UI 3.1 update is rolling out

It used to be the case that owners of Samsung’s Galaxy phones would have to wait indefinitely before they get any news about updates. The new Samsung, however, has been more religious in pushing out updates, both on high-end as well as mid-range Galaxy A models. In fact, it didn’t take too long for Samsung to announce that its One UI 3.1 user experience, which debuted on the Galaxy S21 series last month, is already heading out to last year’s Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 families.

Granted, these phones were already running One UI 3.0, which is already based on Android 11, so it wasn’t as big a jump. Not all One UI 3.1 features will be coming either, especially those that require hardware that older smartphones don’t have anyway. Instead, Samsung is rolling out a selected subset of features, particularly those that relate to photography.

At the top of its list is, of course, Single Take, which takes multiple kinds of still photos and video formats at a single press of the shutter. Adjusting the autofocus and autoexposure is also made easier by new touch screen controls on the camera app. And, of course, you can also magically edit out unwanted objects on a photo with a single tap using the Object Eraser.

Beyond photography, One UI 3.1 will also bring a new Eye Comfort Shield mode, practically a new name for the old Blue Light filter. Private Share lets you have more control over photos you send and owners of Galaxy Buds Pro will be able to enjoy 360 Audio even on last year’s flagships.

Samsung One UI 3.1 is rolling out today on the Galaxy S20 series, including the Galaxy S20 FE, as well as the Galaxy Note 20 trio. Exact availability, however, still varies by market. Beyond these, Samsung will also be pushing its latest UX to its foldable phones, both Z Fold and Z Flip models, as well as the Galaxy A71, A51, A90, A80, A70, and A50.