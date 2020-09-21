Galaxy S20 FE prices and hands-on video leak ahead of launch

The Galaxy S20, particularly the Ultra variant, was panned for being excessive and while the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, in particular, stepped back a bit, it was still regarded to be too much. Sales of Samsung’s flagships might be seeing a downward trend this year but the company’s revenues might still be salvaged by what could actually be its best smartphone of 2020, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition or FE. Presuming, of course, these latest details are on the mark.

Samsung might not like hearing it but there’s a big chance that the Galaxy S20 FE will cannibalize its own base models. It is a confusing mix of non-premium features, like a flat Super AMOLED screen and a plastic back similar to the base Galaxy Note 20 model, and high-end components, like the Snapdragon 865.

Of course, its real appeal will be its price, though that isn’t yet known at this point. WinFuture puts the figure around 699 EUR for the 4G model (with an Exynos 990) and 799 EUR for the 5G version. The US could see similar pricing which, even if it reaches $800, is still considerably lower than the base Galaxy S20.

There might be some more compromises, of course, like a “regular” array of cameras which may actually be a good thing. RAM might be capped to 6GB and storage to 128GB, though that may still depend on what’s available per market. And, of course, you won’t be getting an S Pen but you might not be looking at this phone at all anyway if you’re into styluses.

The Galaxy S20 FE is admittedly shaping up to be Samsung’s Goldilocks phone this year but that might actually help sell it better. Although it does have a more affordable lot of 5G phones with its Galaxy A series, also available in the US, having a phone with the Galaxy S20 moniker could still have some appeal for those looking for a high-end Samsung phone at a more accessible price tag.