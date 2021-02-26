Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Fold receive One UI 3.1 update

Samsung is definitely no longer the Samsung we knew from years ago, at least as far as Android updates are concerned. In addition to pushing out more or less regular monthly security fixes and being quick with the major Android upgrades, it also committed to supporting its phones with up to four years of security updates. That may still be in the future but Samsung is now busy rolling out its latest One UI 3.1 experience that is now landing on its 2019 flagships.

Compared to the One UI 3.0 upgrade, One UI 3.1 is comparatively less disruptive. These phones are already running Android 11 anyway, thanks to that previous Samsung user experience upgrade, but it does bring the latest security fixes for up to March 2021, which still has to be released to the general public. That’s not to say it doesn’t have its fair share of notable new features, especially in the camera department.

Although not all new camera features that debuted on the Galaxy S21 series will be present here, some, like the Object Eraser tool and Single Take 2.0 are common across the latest high-end devices receiving the update. There’s also the Privacy Share, which strips away location information from images before you share them with someone else. One UI 3.1 also brings improved Eye Comfort functionality as well as auto-switching with the Galaxy Buds Pro.

One of the most recently announced features that One UI 3.1 brings is Wireless DeX for PCs. With this update, Windows users no longer need a USB cable to start up DeX on their laptop or desktop. All they need is for the Windows PC and a compatible Galaxy phone running One UI 3.1 to be on the same network.

The Samsung One UI 3.1 update has started rolling out to the Galaxy Note 10 series in Germany, the original Galaxy Fold in France, and the Galaxy S10 series in Switzerland. Of course, it will take some time for other markets to follow suit but it is a pretty good start.