Galaxy Note 20’s different cooling systems is not a problem, says iFixit

Some Samsung fans are still reeling over the processor gap between the Snapdragon and Exynos variants of the Galaxy S20 so it isn’t surprising when people immediately jumped on the news about the Galaxy Note 20’s cooling systems. When iFixit confirmed that a number of models are using graphene instead of the much-touted copper vapor cooling chamber, people immediately got worried about overheating problems and discrepancies in Samsung’s latest flagship. iFixit is now setting the record straight to calm everyone, explaining that there shouldn’t be any need to worry, at least without further scientific evidence.

iFixit makes it clear that there isn’t any correlation between the cooling system used and the processor inside. Given the Galaxy S20 drama over processors, some presumed that those with Exynos chips are once again getting the short end of the stick, whichever stick that is. As proven by both iFixit and JerryRigEverything’s Zack Nelson, both Snapdragon and Exynos variants use either copper or graphene.

The teardown experts also point out that there is no evidence yet that graphene-using units are causing the phone to heat up more than usual. That’s because there’s no way to tell which cooling solution a phone is using from the outside or from the packaging, so those reported issues may have nothing to do with graphene. In fact, if the phone is feeling warm during extensive and heavy use, then it means the cooling systems, graphene or otherwise, are actually doing their job of moving heat away from the sensitive components, out of the phone, and into your hand.

iFixit enlists the help of thermal engineer Greg Kramer to make sense of this “scandal” and he explains that there really isn’t much of a difference in efficiency between graphene-based cooling solutions and copper vapor chambers. The latter may have won simply because of its marketing potential, even if it was initially more expensive and more difficult to install in phones.

That said, it’s still unexpected that Samsung would make such a change, although it does have a habit of dual sourcing components anyway. Then again, given what happened earlier this year, it’s also understandable that some users may have jumped to conclusions. Hopefully, iFixit’s words will bring some peace of mind for both consumers and Samsung’s PR people.