Galaxy Note 20+ will be scaling back in more ways than one

Samsung’s next 2020 flagship could end up being a mixed bag. On the one hand, it’s still expected to have great specs but, on the other hand, it seems to be a step down if you compare it with the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Then again, the Galaxy S20 Ultra has largely been perceived as excessive in both features and price and it might be a smart strategy for Samsung to distance itself from that. Based on these new leaks dump, it might do exactly that.

One of the biggest points of contention with the Galaxy S20 Ultra is its cameras. While good, they’re not exactly exceptional when compared to phones with lower price tags. The 100X Space Zoom, in particular, has mostly been regarded as nothing more than a hollow gimmick. Based on information from GalaxyClub, Samsung will be doing away with that moniker. The good news is that the Galaxy Note 20+ will still get a periscope-style zoom camera anyway.

Unfortunately, not all of the new news is good news. In terms of battery capacity, the Galaxy Note 20+ will go up from the Galaxy Note 10+’s 4,300 mAh to a mere 4,500 mAh. Compared to the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s massive 5,000 mAh, it’s a bit of a letdown though it’s exactly the same capacity as the Galaxy S20+. The presence of the S Pen might also have been a factor why Samsung decided not to push the limits here.

Following last week’s 3D renders of the Galaxy Note 20, Pigtou collaborated this time with @OnLeaks to bring a glimpse of the Galaxy S20+. Not only does it confirm the camera setup, sans 100X Space Zoom markings, it also “confirms” the new home of the S Pen on the left side of the device.

Among other expected features, the Galaxy Note 20+ will presumably use the same 108MP sensor that the Galaxy S20 Ultra has while the non-Plus model won’t. All of these will be confirmed in an online-only event sometime in August, making the Galaxy Note 20 series a rather special phone in Samsung’s history in more ways than one.