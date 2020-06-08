Galaxy Note 20 Unpacked date leaked along with a device list

The world is still having trouble getting back to normal, or at least a “new normal”, but some companies will still push through their original plans, perhaps to give a sense of normalcy as well. Despite all odds, Apple is expected to push through with its 2020 iPhone debut and so will Samsung hold its annual Unpacked in August, this time purely online. That, however, won’t mean its event will be any less interesting if this leaked roster of devices is even half accurate.

Of course, the Galaxy Note 20 will be the main star of the show but there’s still some debate on what models will be made available. For a time, it seemed that there wouldn’t be a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, with Samsung using its old “Plus” naming system. Now, however, there might be reason to believe that not only will there be an Ultra, it will also replace the Galaxy Note 20+ as well.

Samsung’s next smartwatch has also been leaking for a while but we knew little about its name, simply presuming it would either be the Galaxy Watch 2 or the Galaxy Watch Active 3. Turns out both were wrong and a new a certification in Thailand dubs it the Galaxy Watch 3. Whether it makes sense or not probably won’t matter to consumers who have probably lost track of these many smartwatch names anyway.

Those aren’t the only devices slated to appear in August’s Unpacked 2020 event. There will be a lot more, including some we didn’t initially expect. There could, for example, be the new Galaxy Fold 2 that will be joined almost ironically by a Galaxy Z Flip 5G. There will also be not one but two tablets, the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+, the latter a first for Samsung.

It seems that Samsung will be compensating for the fact that it couldn’t make a live event but, as always, not all of these will be launched all at the same time. As for that date, Samsung will be doing it just a day or two earlier than last year, with the first-ever only-only Unpacked 2020 reportedly scheduled for August 5.