Galaxy Note 20 Ultra or Galaxy Z Fold 2 – Where should your money go

Galaxy unpacked 2020 is just around the corner and the main attractions at Samsung’s yearly event are going to be the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Even the invitation page and the teaser trailer for the event have the liquid splash in copper color which apparently is one of the hues of Note series device and most likely one of the colors of Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Along with these two flagship-grade smartphones, Samsung is also going to announce a line-up of other accessories for this year in a virtual launch event slated for August 5. Even though there won’t be any physical crowd like at all times, the virtual launch will garner the interest of Samsung fans worldwide. Especially of ones who are interested in the Note series and the future-forward folding phone tech.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra – Impressive specs, design

There have been plentiful leaks and rumors about the upcoming Samsung flagship device and by the look of things, it will have the obvious refinements over the last year’s Note 10 series. It will also take some cues from the current S20 series lineup which is one of the best smartphones you can buy currently. Like all flagship smartphones these days – the Galaxy Note 20 series will come in two variants – the base Note 20 and the higher specs rich Note 20 Ultra.

The latter being the classier will have a larger 6.9-inch display that’ll be curved and tweaked to have a maximum of 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is rumored to come with the Gorilla Glass 7 protection – the first to feature on any smartphone this year. The ultra-premium status quo of the Note 20 Ultra will be maintained with a metal and glass body while the basic Note 20 model cuts a few corners in the body construction (probably a glasstic make) and a small, flatter display.

When we talk of the Note series, it is incomplete without the S Pen. This year’s iteration of Samsung’s stylus will work as a laser pointer and few other customizations for the pointer are also expected. The basic design of the S Pen will remain more or less the same, having a side button and the soft rubber-like nib.

The ultra-version will have 12GB RAM and storage configurations of 256GB and 512GB. Since the Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC is already here, the flagship will most likely get the top-notch processor on-board. Depending on the region, the processor option could change to Exynos 990.

On the camera front, Note 20 Ultra is likely to have the same module as the Galaxy S20 Ultra. So, you can expect a 108MP primary sensor, 13MP telephoto lens (5x optical zoom), 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a dedicated laser focus sensor. The phone will support 8K video shooting at an impressive 21:9 aspect ratio. For more flexibility, Note 20 Ultra will have a dedicated Pro Video features for advanced users.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 – Undeniably cool

More flamboyant of the two devices to be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event, Galaxy Z Fold 2 is shrouded in mystery as far as most of its specifications go. The design of the folding device recently showed up in a leak, which suggests it will have a large internal 7.7-inch display tweaked at 120Hz refresh rate. The external display will be a 6.23-inch screen with minimum bezels. Because of the Ultra-Thin Glass technology to remain unperturbed by the countless folds in daily usage – Samsung has done a great deal in creating this foldable smartphone that stands out from the crowd.

Being a flagship device we expect it to come with the Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC and 8GB or 12GB RAM. Whether it will be a one-off variant in 512GB storage or also come with the 256GB storage model, is still unknown. 5G compatibility is a given yes since it will likely come with the Snapdragon 865 SoC at least.

On the camera front – the device is going to be at par with the S20 series and the Note 20 Ultra with device-specific hardware choices being made by Samsung. Going by the rendered images and the accompanying rumors, the Fold 2 will have a triple camera housing comprising 12MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 64MP telephoto sensor.

Where should your money go?

Both these devices are flagship-grade and there will be no compromises in the hardware. That comes with the premium price tag, putting you in a tough spot for making the buying decision. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is going to be somewhere in the $1400-$1800 bracket – depending on whether you choose the 256GB or 512GB model respectively. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will cost at least $2,000 if there is going to be a 256GB variant or else it won’t be surprising if it demands a price tag of about $2,200 for the 512GB variant. In either case, that’s a lot of money to spare for a phone.

Note 20 Ultra should be your choice if you are going to take advantage of the S-Pen. The refined design and form factor of the phone makes it the choice for people who want it to be their daily driver with added perks of a good camera. Z Fold 2 on the other hand has a bigger dual screen that makes it more versatile for multitasking. Yes, it is going to be thicker than the Note 20, but it shines out for its sheer tech-savvy aesthetics.

The kind of money you’re planning to shell out for either of these two devices is also going to make your buying decision. If $2,000 is already a stretch, then Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will be the obvious choice and if you don’t mind spending $2,300 odd for your next big purchase, Galaxy Z Fold 2 should be the one.

The bigger display Fold 2 is going to have far better improvements in design and functionality from the last year’s Galaxy Fold, which was a new entrant in a very niche market. There are rumors that Galaxy Z Fold 2 might come with the S-Pen. If that’s the case, it’ll make a strong case in favor of the folding smartphone in comparison to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra stands somewhere between the Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Z Fold 2, making it a safer bet if you like to go that way. However, Fold 2 will definitely turn heads and give you the bragging rights. Other perks like the bigger screen and the promise of good camera setup make it a sweet deal, even though it will stretch your budget.