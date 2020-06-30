Galaxy Note 20 reportedly fixes one major Galaxy S20 flaw

It is increasingly apparent that the Galaxy Note 20 is Samsung’s “mea culpa” over the Galaxy S20, at least when it comes to its features. While the price will most likely be just as high as the Galaxy S20, thanks to the S Pen, but it might be cutting down on some of the more excessive features of its predecessor. It will also be addressing some of the complaints with the Galaxy S20′ supposedly great camera, particularly that sensor’s biggest flaw when it comes to staying focused.

The Galaxy S20, particularly the Galaxy S20 Ultra, is pretty much a showcase of Samsung’s imaging sensors, from the 108 megapixel ISOCELL Bright HM1 to its 100X “Space Zoom” telephoto technology. In practice, however, the Galaxy S20 ultimately failed to get the top scores and was especially criticized for its poor autofocus performance.

According to Ice universe, Samsung has already fixed that in the Galaxy Note 20 but doesn’t exactly explain how. The ISOCELL Bright HM1 is noted to have sacrificed AF for pixel count by doing away with Samsung Dual-Pixel AF technology. At this point, Samsung has many potential ISOCELL sensors that can be used on the Galaxy Note 20, including a recent ISOCELL GN1 that does halve the pixel count in exchange for larger pixel sizes and better AF.

Note20 series has completely solved the camera focusing problem, but WQHD+120Hz is still not optimistic. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 29, 2020

It’s not all good news, though. The same leak source is still uncertain if the Galaxy Note 20 will be able to do 120 Hz using a WQHD+ resolution. While technically possible, the drain on performance pretty much outweighs the practical benefits of the higher refresh rate. It also requires Samsung to include additional hardware for managing this combination.

Ice universe also mentions that the Galaxy Note 20 could run on a still-unannounced Snapdragon 865+. In fact, he claims that all of Samsung’s upcoming high-end devices, including the Galaxy Tab S7, will run on this chip. Of course, other markets will use an Exynos processor instead and Samsung has also yet to announce a slight bump to its current Exynos 990.