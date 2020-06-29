Galaxy Note 20 release dates could change Samsung forever

As Samsung holds their next launch event and release date reveal for the Galaxy Note 20 and friends, the company is tipped to change their strategy for the future. A report this week says that Samsung Unpacked 2020 (for the Note 20, ZFlip 5G, and Fold 2) will sign a change for Samsung’s release schedule. Instead of releasing two “flagship” phones a year, they’re tipped to release one new “flagship” phone every 3 months!

Picture this: You’re thinking about buying a new Android smartphone – or more specifically a new Samsung smartphone. You don’t know if Samsung is the way to go, or if you should buy a new LG phone, or maybe Sony’s come out of nowhere with a winner – maybe you’ll get the new OnePlus smartphone. Or maybe Apple has the newest and best iPhone on the block ready to roll…

But what’s this? Samsung has a phone that was just released a couple weeks ago, and everyone else’s phone came out half a year ago. You’ve got a pocket full of cash and you want the latest and greatest! But you hesitate – let’s just wait a couple more weeks to see if anything else pops up.

So you’ll wait another couple of weeks and… what’s this? Samsung’s released another new phone?

If the report cited by SamMobile is entirely accurate, Samsung’s Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong met with executives this month to review managment strategy. This insider tip says that Samsung’s decided to release the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in August of 2020.

That same meeting was tipped to schedule the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 for a September release date. The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition was tipped to be put on sale in October of 2020. Despite earlier rumors that the Galaxy ZFlip 5G would be released at the same time as the Galaxy Note 20, this “meeting” tip did not mention the Galaxy ZFlip line whatsoever.

Apple’s next event is likely set for early September 2020 with a release date either in late September or early October. With Samsung commanding release headlines for the three months before Apple’s iPhone, it’d be a different strategy than Samsung’s ever used before, meeting Apple with several different models that all qualify as “flagship” machines.