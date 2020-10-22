Galaxy Note 20 One UI 3 Beta opens registrations in the US

The Galaxy Note 20 series might be Samsung’s latest “normal” flagships but it wasn’t the first to get the beta version of its upcoming One UI 3.0. That privilege, naturally, belongs to the Galaxy S20 from earlier this year which got their Android 11 appetizer just a few weeks ago. Now Samsung is opening the doors a bit to owners of the Galaxy Note 20 in the US to take the beta version of the software for a spin, presuming their particular model is actually eligible for the beta program.

Not all Galaxy Note 20 phones are supported, at least not in this initial round of registrations. If you have a phone from Sprint or T-Mobile, which is practically one company now anyway, you’re in. Same if you have an unlocked unit. Those from AT&T and Verizon will sadly have to sit this one out for now.

The registration couldn’t be simpler and owners just need to open up their Samsung Members app and tap on the banner to get the process started. Unfortunately, it seems that the actual beta firmware isn’t available yet, which isn’t really surprising. That will come later once all available beta tester slots have been filled up.

One UI 3.0 is a major update and not just because of Android 11. There are a lot of UI changes to match Android’s new conventions while still adhering to Samsung’s distinct user experience. There are also new features, of course, including double-tap to sleep that SamMobile just discovered.

While it’s easy to register for the beta program, Galaxy Note 20 owners should also keep in mind that it is a beta program. It may be exciting to see the new features before everyone else but you will also run into bugs before everyone else, including some that could make you lose your data.