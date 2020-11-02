Galaxy Fold’s big update with Galaxy Z Fold 2 features now rolling out

In recent years, Samsung has been bringing features from new phones to older devices through software updates. This, obviously, is a good thing for owners of those older devices, and today, owners of the original Galaxy Fold are being shown some love. Samsung announced last week that it’s bringing a number of features from the Galaxy Z Fold 2 to the original Galaxy Fold, and that launch begins today.

One of the features landing on the Galaxy Fold in this update is App Pair, which allows users to define groups of three apps to launch together in a predetermined layout. Going hand-in-hand with that, Samsung says that the Multi-Active Window mode can now be set horizontally rather than just vertically, allowing you to give one or two apps a little more screen real estate.

Samsung is also bringing Samsung DeX support to the Galaxy Fold, which will allow you to connect your phone to a Smart TV and use it as a second screen. We also have a number of camera features heading to the Galaxy Fold, including Auto Framing to automatically zoom in or out to keep the subject (or subjects) of a photo centered.

Capture View Mode allows you to split the Galaxy Fold’s screen as you’re shooting photos, using right side for the camera app and the left side as something of a preview that shows you your recent pictures. Then we have dual preview, which shows a preview of your photos and videos on both the phone’s outer display and its main one. We see similar capabilities in the Rear Cam Selfie mode, which shows an image preview on the phone’s outer display so you can reliably take selfies with the rear camera – just as the name of the feature suggests.

The update is rolling out to Galaxy Fold owners in the US beginning today, so if you’ve got one of those devices on hand, keep an eye out for it to land on your device.