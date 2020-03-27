Galaxy Fold is finally getting Android 10 with One UI 2.1

When you pay nearly $2,000 for a phone, you can be forgiven for expecting to be given some special treatment. Especially if that phone is practically a show of faith and support in the expensive experiments of the company. Unfortunately, that was definitely not the case with Samsung’s first foldable phone but, at long last, the Galaxy Fold is finally getting an overdue Android 10 update.

It’s not that the Galaxy Fold was in dire need of Android 10. Given how novel the software is plus Samsung’s One UI overlay, most users probably might not even detect the change between Android 9 and Android 10 when the update arrives. Especially considering the changes between One UI 2.0, which was already on the Galaxy Fold, and the latest One UI 2.1 are even smaller.

It is, instead, a matter of principle, something you’d expect for buying Samsung’s most expensive smartphone to date. Its neglect and focus on newer models like the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy S20, which sell more than the foldable phone, will probably give some doubts on whether to support the company’s future novelties.

Right now, though, the need is partly being satiated with the Android 10 and One UI 2.1 rollout. The update also brings March 2020 updates and is being made available as an OTA update. That said, not everyone is receiving it yet, unsurprisingly, with 5G variants seemingly last.

Android 10 brings many under the hood improvements to the platform while One UI 2.1 tweaks the user interface a bit to make its earlier design less obtrusive. Hopefully, this update is just the start of Samsung picking up its pace rather than a one-off thing for the Galaxy Fold.