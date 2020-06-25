Galaxy Fold 2 punch-hole camera may have an odd but reasonable location

Most eyes might be on the Galaxy Note 20 in August but it won’t be the only one on Samsung’s stage. Some might actually be more interested in seeing what’s changed in Samsung’s third foldable phone which leaks suggest has undergone quite a transformation. In addition to a larger screen and narrower bezels, Samsung has reportedly switched to using a punch-hold camera cutout for the Galaxy Fold 2. The catch, it might look rather strange on the face of a nearly unbroken flexible screen.

The first Galaxy Fold had a notch to house its front-facing sensors but it only chopped off a corner of the screen to minimize the disruption on the display. It may admittedly be less distracting than having a bucket right in the middle of the screen or on one side of the screen. Ironically, that’s where the circular cutout for the Galaxy Fold 2 will be located.

Ice universe shared a render of what the foldable screen would look like with a small punch-hole similar to the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S20. Visually, it looks unbalanced but so did the corner notch on the first Galaxy Fold. The leaker, however, also explained that it may actually be the only suitable position for it anyway.

The Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to have three camera areas. The main camera on the back would occupy a large chunk near the side edge while the front camera outside would be smack in the middle. In other words, there is really no other location to insert that inside front-facing camera.

At first, I thought the hole location was strange, but then I thought about it carefully. This might be the most suitable location. pic.twitter.com/r0PBtQGkhl — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 24, 2020

Much of the Galaxy Fold 2’s specs are still in flux but the biggest news has been the new screens. In addition to a larger flexible screen on the inside, the secondary screen on the outside is also believed to cover the whole surface. That would make it more usable as a normal phone in situations where it might be too cumbersome to use a larger tablet-like device.